Comic Relief 2021: Everything you need to know about Red Nose Day's and 'Share a Smile' campaign

Comic Relief

Stars including Saffron Barker, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sir Lenny Henry have launched Red Nose Day 2021.

They are being joined by other famous faces and hope to bring the country together using humour, with the Red Nose Day 'Share A Smile' initiative.

The annual fundraiser is all about having fun and making the world a better place and this year is no exception.

Here is everything you need to know about Comic Relief 2021.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Sir Lenny Henry on how to 'Share A Smile' for Red Nose Day

When is Red Nose Day and where can I watch it?

Red Nose Day 2021 is on Friday 19 March, with fundraising activities taking place around the big day.

The main TV fundraiser is being broadcast on the BBC and will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.

Comic Relief

Want to get involved?

CBBC will also be getting involved and spreading some joy, with an interactive Red Nose map on the website, which will show just how smiley the UK has become.

Newsround, Blue Peter, Saturday Mash Up and CBBC HQ will be sharing some top jokes sent in by kids around the UK.

How you can join in too Share a Smile with CBBC

Which celebrities are taking part?

Comic Relief

Actress Dame Judi Dench, Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch and Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry have launched this year's campaign.

Comic Relief

They are being joined by other famous faces, including Karim Zeroual, Joe Sugg, Saffron Barker, DJ Roman Kemp, Sewing Bee's Joe Lycett and Masked Singer judge, Mo Gilligan.

Sir Lenny said: "We all need cheering up, so this year Red Nose Day will be a bit different.

Comic Relief

"Of course we want to raise as much money as possible for people who really need it in the UK and around the world.

"But we also want to make you smile and bring you some laughter over the coming weeks!"

What about the noses?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Comic Relief ditch plastic red noses thanks to school campaign

This year's red noses are plastic free (after a campaign led by school children) and made from plant-based materials and there are 10 different characters to choose from.

Pixar t-shirts, games, pin badges and drinks bottles are also being sold to help raise money for those in need.

Comic Relief

Where will the funds go this year?

Over the last 35 years, Comic Relief has raised more than £1.4 billion - this year, money will go towards tackling issues such as homelessness and will support people facing abuse and mental health issues.

Funds will also be donated to help people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.