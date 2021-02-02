Send us your questions for Dame Jacqueline Wilson

Getty Images

Dame Jacqueline Wilson is the superstar author who has written over 100 books, sold many, many millions of copies around the world and has even won a Bafta.

She has inspired some of CBBC's most popular shows, including; The Dumping Ground and Hetty Feather.

Some of her stories have been made into films like Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum.

And, this month one of her best-loved books, The Story of Tracy Beaker, celebrates thirty years since its release.

The TV series of Jacqueline's book 'My Mum Tracy Beaker', starts on CBBC later this month

Yes, Jacqueline Wilson is a storytelling genius and she wants to answer your questions.

Maybe you would like to know how she started her career, or perhaps you are keen to find out how she comes up with her ideas.

Whatever your question, we want to hear it, get in touch below and we will pick a selection to ask the author.