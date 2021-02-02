play
Watch Newsround

Junior Bake Off judge Rav shares her top baking tips!

Lots of you have been spending more time experimenting in the kitchen during lockdown.

Perhaps you've been having a crack at perfecting your brownie recipe, getting to grips with the classic Victoria sponge, or maybe you're looking to try your hand at baking, but you're not quite sure where to start!

Whatever the case may be, Newsround's got you covered.

We spoke to Junior Bake Off judge Ravneet Gill to find out her top tips for baking success!

