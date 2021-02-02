Insects: Check out these amazing super close-up bug photos!
The winners of the National Insect Week Photography Competition have been announced!
Six legged and on fleak! These are the top photos from the National Insect Week Photography Competition. More than two thousand amateur photographers from 72 countries sent in their photos. Including this one from Elizabeth Cooksey who captured this ladybird chilling on a dandelion bud.
Royal Entomological Society / Elizabeth Cooksey
Now this is what we call a bad hair day. Phooi Leng Ho took this picture of a caterpillar in Malaysia. Organised by the Royal Entomological Society (hint: they're really interested in insects), Head judge Dr Tim Cockerill said: “In a year that has been memorable for all the wrong reasons - life has gone on as normal for insects and it’s clear that watching wildlife has been a great comfort to many of us."
Phooi Leng Ho
Life is a balancing act, especially if you're an ant. These Weaver Ants in India use their own bodies to make bridges to help other colony members to get about.
P.Karunakaran
Pretty in pink, this picture features a hoverfly nestled within a flower and was taken by 17-year-old Jamie Spensley, winner of the under 18s' category.
Jamie Spensley
This literally jaw dropping photo of a stag beetle in the Netherlands shows off the insects impressive jaws or pincers known as mandibles.
Liesbeth Ploeg
Buzzing for a flower, end up with a fungus! This wasp in the Netherlands was snapped after landing on a mushroom.
Beverley Brouwer
And, it was a wasp that won it! Actually, three wasps - this picture of three of the insects taken in the UK by Alan Clark won first prize in the over 18s' category. All that buzzing around and bothering people at picnics is thirsty work!
Alan Clark
This is a gnat ogre - a type of robber fly - which as names go, isn't as pretty as the picture which was taken in the United States. This fly is a tiny insect that eats even tinier insects and is really hard to see unless you're looking very carefully. It's hoped that the photography competition for National Insect Week will encourage people of all ages to learn more about the six-legged creatures.