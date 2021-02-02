Children's Mental Health Week 2021: What you need to know

Place2Be

It's Children's Mental Health Week all this week and we've got the rundown on all you need to know.

This year's theme is 'Express Yourself' and is focused on getting children and adults to find creative ways to share your thoughts, feelings and emotions through activities like music, art, dance or photography.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of charity Place2Be, got this week's campaign up and running with a message of support encouraging all of us to share and discuss how we feel, especially during this difficult time.

"This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself - about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings... it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself," Her Royal Highness said.

"And while this is Children's Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

"Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too."

Why it matters?

Place2Be 50% of those with lifetime mental health problems first experience symptoms by the age of 14

The importance of children and young people's mental health has never been more critical, particularly with what we're all currently going through with the pandemic.

With schools shut for most pupils right now, the way we are living our lives couldn't be more different.

We've been asking you for your tips for staying happy and active in lockdown and you've given us some great advice on how to keep on top of your mental and physical wellbeing.

So what's happening this week?

Her Royal Highness has supported Children's Mental Health week since it was launched in 2015.

This year's theme highlights that being able to express yourself is about finding a way to show who you are, and how you see the world, and how that can help you to feel good about yourself.

Lots of activities will be happening throughout the week.

There's going to be a world record attempt for the 'biggest sing'. There will also be an assembly hosted in partnership with the Oak National Academy and BAFTA Kids, and an online conference focused on 'Creativity as a healing tool'.