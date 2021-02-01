Royal Rumble 2021: Five big moments from the WWE event

WWE/Getty

The WWE was still ready to rumble, despite wrestling's first major event of the year taking place in front of an empty arena.

The Royal Rumble has been a show in the wrestling calendar for 32 years, but for the first time ever fans weren't able to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However a virtual crowd on individual video screens were placed on seats around the arena, showing fans reacting to the action.

The men and women's Royal Rumble match itself usually involves 30 wrestlers who aim to eliminate their competitors by throwing them over the top rope.

The winner of the contest goes on to perform in the main event at the biggest wrestling show in the world and fans of the WWE will be excited for the build up, as we're now on the road to WrestleMania in April!

So what happened? Here are the five biggest moments from the WWE Royal Rumble 2021...

1. A title change during the Royal Rumble's Kick Off show

At the Kick Off show, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, but it was far from a fair fight.

With Charlotte about to win the match through a submission move, her dad and WWE legend Ric Flair entered the arena with Lacey Evans, which started a series of costly distractions.

Charlotte promised before the match that her ongoing issues with her dad and Lacey wouldn't affect her performance.

But the match ended with Lacey Evans using her Woman's Right finisher move on Charlotte behind the referee's back, leaving her exposed for an easy Jax leg drop and the three-count.

2. Goldberg STILL hasn't won the WWE Championship belt

WCW icon Goldberg's streak of beating World Champions has come to an end thanks to WWE champ, Drew McIntyre.

This contest was fierce even before the ring-bell had sounded. McIntyre began by spearing Goldberg to the floor, and Goldberg quickly returned the favour by spearing The Scottish Warrior through the ringside barricade.

Once the bell rang to officially start the match, the two traded blow for blow. Drew McIntyre kicked out after another two spears and a jackhammer. Goldberg survived one Claymore Kick, but was pinned 1-2-3, after a second.

After the match was over, Goldberg and McIntyre shared a handshake and a hug.

It means the WWE Championship is still the only title Goldberg has never won in a 25 year career.

3. The last man standing

Roman Reigns has beaten Kevin Owens lots of times recently and their Last Man Standing match had the same outcome.

This fight was full of well produced high-flying acrobatics, including Kevin Owens performing a 20-foot Senton Bomb off a forklift truck and onto Reigns and through a table.

Another moment saw The Universal Champion throw Owens off a stand used to display fans on digital screens.

Eventually with the help of Paul Heyman, Reigns secured the win in the contest.

4. The women's Royal Rumble match

Bianca Belair won the women's Royal Rumble.

Having entered the ring as the third wrestler in the contest, Belair set a record for the longest time in a women's WWE Royal Rumble match.

In the end the final three in the ring included Belair, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

Belair, who claims to be the 'EST of WWE' teamed up with Ripley to dump Charlotte out of the Rumble.

Ripley and Belair traded one big move after another until Belair clotheslined The Nightmare out of the ring to claim the career-changing win.

5. The men's Royal Rumble match

Edge is a wrestler who knows what it's like to come through adversity.

A former WWE Champion and Rumble winner, Edge retired in April 2011 due to several neck injuries. He returned to the ring in last year's Royal Rumble match after nine-years away from the action.

This year, he entered the match in first place, facing 29 other superstars, including some returning legends.

Big names making a come back included Kane, the seven-foot-tall 'Big Red Machine', Seth Rollins who took a break from Wrestling after having a baby with Becky Lynch, and Edge's former tag-team partner Christian.

Eventually Edge made it to the final two and was able to defeat long-time rival Randy Orton becoming only the eighth man in history to win the Royal Rumble match twice, as well as the third to win it from the first entry position.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Royal Rumble event? Leave your opinions in the comments below.