Lenny has a stammer and helped inspire his mum Helen to write a book about a boy who is a stand-up comedian.

The character has a stammer and faces many obstacles he has to overcome in his life - delivering punch lines and wowing audiences.

Lenny says the book is for people with a stammer but also for anyone who knows someone with a stammer or has even made fun of them.

Both of them wanted to show people with stammers that they are understood and should be listened to.

They also have some top tips on perseverance - take a look.