After two weeks of tasty treats, delicious desserts, and scrumptious sweet bakes the winner of Junior Bake Off was crowned on Friday night.

It was Reece, 14, who won the show's top prize beating other finalists Robbie, Naima, and Cece.

After winning Star Baker in the first episode and going on to win it another three times, Reece consistently impressed the judges.

Watch Martin speak to Reece about his incredible victory!