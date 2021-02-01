Dancing On Ice: Bell tolls for Olympic skier Graham

ITV

Olympic skier Graham Bell was voted off the show last night following a skate-off with Rebekah Vardy.

Dancing to Born To Hand Jive from the musical Grease alongside dance partner Karina Manta, he bagged a score of 25 points.

But it wasn't enough to save him from the skate-off and once in a head-to-head battle with Rebekah, the judges sent him home.

"I felt like we've got a lot more… you know, technical skating and good skating, but… hey-ho", he said.

Still had "a long way to go"

ITV

The judges had mixed opinions of his energetic routine earlier in the show.

Following his first performance, judge Ashley Banjo said Graham "still had a long way to go creatively" whilst Jayne Torvill responded; "last week there was more content, I want to see more of that."

Christopher Dean was the harshest of the critics, saying he was in his "comfort zone" and was just "skating forwards and backwards."

However Graham was keen to point out that he's not going to give up skating following his elimination.

"Skating really does work with skiing," he said. "I think I'll use it in the future. I'm not going to quit skating, I'm going to keep skating."

"Unbelievable pressure"

Rebekah and partner Andy also only scored 25 points, skating to the song Let's Face The Music and Dance.

She said she was under "unbelievable pressure" as Torvill and Dean had previously performed to that song, but added "she had so much fun and I hope that showed."

Musicals Week had a few surprises on hand.

ITV

Fans got to see Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler after she replaced Denise Van Outen who was injured during the week

Producers of the show have had to deal with a trio of absences recently, with stars dropping out through injury or self-isolation.

ITV

Phillip Schofield had something up his Technicolor sleeve, donning his famous coat from his time playing Joseph, in the West End show of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Australian star Jason Donovan, who also played Joseph, arrived in a costume from his time playing Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.

ITV

Interestingly it was Jason who scored the lowest points tally of the night - just 22 - but with the support of his fans dodged the skate-off.