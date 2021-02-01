David Walliams: Billionaire Boy returns for drive-in tour

David M. Benett/Getty Images The cast of Billionaire Boy in December 2019

With so many theatres closed, it's hard for plays to keep going, so the team behind David Walliams' Billionaire Boy are trying something different - with a drive-in tour.

The show began a national tour in 2019 and was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While theatres have been given some funding by the government to help them survive, lots of theatres and actors are really struggling for money.

So how do you do a tour without a theatre? How will it work and what can fans expect? Read this to find out.

How will it work?

David Walliams has teamed up with Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Agency to create a touring production of his popular book Billionaire Boy.

It's a story about 12-year-old Joe Spud, the richest boy in the world. He owns a sports car, gets £100,000 a week in pocket money and has two crocodiles as pets.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Billionaire Boy, which is illustrated by Tony Ross, was published in 2010 and adapted by the BBC for TV in 2016.

However, he does not have any friends and decides to join the local school in search of one.

But this tour is set to be a little different.

Instead of performing inside a theatre, the cast will take to the great outdoors and perform in front of an audience of people in their cars! Sound will be transmitted into each individual car using their car radios.

The drive-in tour will take place throughout April and visit 15 locations across the UK.

David M. Benett/Getty Images The cast are excited to get back on stage, even though it'll be outside!

Car Park Party launched in summer of last year during the coronavirus pandemic, and put on shows including Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain and the Horrible Christmas pantomime.

Britain's Got Talent star Walliams said: "I am delighted that families will have the opportunity to see some live theatre again. The show is hilarious and I hope spreads some happiness in these difficult times."

Neal Foster, adapter and director of Billionaire Boy, said: "The show's actors are thrilled with the opportunity to return to a new stage with a story that demonstrates the importance of friends and family at this critical time for the world."