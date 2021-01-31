Marcus Rashford responds to racist abuse on social media

Getty Images

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has said "I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am".

The footballer revealed he had been racially abused on Instagram following a 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

He said he wasn't going to share the details because "beautiful children of all colours" follow him online and that "they don't need to read it".

Rashford posted his response to the racism on Twitter saying: "So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.

"I'm not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there's nothing original in them.

"I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated."

On Friday a spokesperson for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said: "There is no place for racism on Instagram and we are committed to removing it when we find it. We know there is more to do and we will continue to work closely with clubs, players and football authorities to investigate instances of discrimination and collectively tackle this issue."

Twitter also released a statement, saying: "Racist behaviour has no place on our service and when we identify accounts that violate any of the Twitter Rules, we take enforcement action.

"We have proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our valued partners in football to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour - both online and offline."

The Football Association (FA) has said it's working with politicians and social media companies to clamp down on discrimination of all kinds.

Rashford was awarded an MBE recently for his ongoing campaign to end child food poverty.

The 22-year-old helped convince the government to extend the free school meals vouchers during school holidays and whilst children are learning from home.