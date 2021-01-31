play
The Masked Singer: Which two celebrities have been unmasked?

Last updated at 09:51
Masked singer contestantsITV

It's the most secretive show on TV and The Masked Singer had another surprise for fans on Saturday night with a double elimination.

With only seven celebrities left Dragon, Blob and Viking found themselves in the bottom three and the two who left the show were, drum roll please...

...Blob and Viking! But did you guess which celebs were behind the costumes?

blob-the-masked-singerITV
Blob was unmasked as Sir Lenny Henry

Many fans of The Masked Singer had predicted correctly, Blob was unmasked and revealed to be TV presenter, actor and co-founder of Comic Relief Sir Lenny Henry.

Lenny said: "I can't say that I'd wear the outfit to the Baftas (if we ever have them again) but it was fun. I looked like a melted candle with eyeballs, the character was lively and fun. I think kids seemed to like him."

He said it was "tricky" being the Blob because the costume was so heavy and it had to be made lighter: "It was on wheels, so I had to move in a particular way and I had eyeballs on the ends of my arms so I had to be a puppeteer too and make him come alive, despite all the blobby bits and pieces."

The comedian said he was sad to leave the competition but that he'd "had a blast".

sir-lenny-henryGetty Images

Also unmasked this weekend was Viking. When the mask came off it was revealed to be Morten Harket lead singer of A-ha, a Norwegian pop band famous in the 1980s.

Morten was the first contestant to sing his own song Take On Me!

viking-the-masked-singerITV
Viking was revealed to be Morten Harket lead singer of A-ha

When asked what he thought about his mask, the look and character he got to play he said: "I thought it was brilliant! All of it."

He also enjoyed wearing the mask: "To be behind the mask was in itself cool and rather fun. To be inside the costume made my movements even clumsier than I would usually."

Morten HarketGetty Images

There are now only five singers left; Robin, Sausage, Badger, Harlequin and Dragon.

Four celebrities have already left including Spice Girl Mel B as Seahorse, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor as Alien, Martine McCutcheon as Swan, Grandfather clock was revealed to be football legend Glenn Hoddle and last week Bush Baby was unmasked and found to be actor John Thomson.

Have you figured out who any of the other celebrities are yet? And who do you want to win? Let us know in the comments!

  • I love 💗 the masked singer my mum thinks she knows who sausage is but I have no idea 🤷‍♀️

  • I need badger to win!

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • YES!!! I wanted blob to leave last week.

  • Who do you think will win I a guessing Robin or Sausage but if I have to pick one Robin

  • I really liked Blob but I didn’t think he was Lenny Henry!!

  • I got them both right :)
    🦔🥑TurquoiseHedgehog🥑🦔

Newsround Home