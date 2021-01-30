play
Dancing On Ice: 'I was not allowed to ice skate!'

Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler, who's replaced Denise Van Outen on Dancing On Ice, says she can't wait to perform on Sunday evening.

She told Newsround that she had never been allowed to go ice skating during her gymnastics career in case she was injured, so learning a new skill has been a huge challenge.

Watch Ricky's interview with Amy to find out who she was star struck by during her DOI rehearsals!

Pictures courtesy of ITV/Dancing On Ice.

