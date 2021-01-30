Coronavirus vaccine: What's happening with the EU and AstraZeneca ?

Getty Images

An effective coronavirus vaccine is seen as a key way of protecting people from the virus and helping life return to something a bit more normal.

That's why leaders of countries around the world are keen to buy them, so they can be given to people as soon as possible.

Countries which are part of a club called the European Union (EU) are no different. However the EU has been criticised for being slow at getting vaccines out to member countries.

Last summer the EU made an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca - which developed one of the vaccines with Oxford University - to buy up to 400 million doses of their jab, to be used by all its members.

However, AstraZeneca, which has provided a number of vaccines to the UK already, says it has been having supply problems and a lot fewer jabs will arrive on time.

So why has this happened, what happens next and what does it mean for the UK?

What's happened?

The EU is in dispute with AstraZeneca over a shortfall in vaccine supplies.

In June 2020 the EU set up a scheme so it could negotiate buying vaccines on behalf of its member states. The aim was to make it cheaper and to stop competition between countries.

All 27 EU members chose to join the scheme and so far around 10.5 million of the EU's 448 million people have been vaccinated.

The EU signed a deal in August for 300 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and on 29 January 2021 the jab was approved for public use.

However, AstraZeneca has said it has had supply problems so the EU will receive fewer doses.

It's expected the issues could mean the EU gets 31 million doses - a cut of 60% - in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the UK signed a deal with the company and ordered 100 million doses in May last year - a few months earlier than the EU. The vaccination was approved for use in the UK at the end of December and so far millions of people in Britain have already received their first shot.

The EU isn't happy and argues it shouldn't receive fewer doses just because the UK signed its deal earlier.

What's caused the problems?

AstraZeneca says EU countries will get a lot less vaccines than agreed because of delays at its factories. It's being put down to trying to produce a lot more vaccines.

The firm's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that problems in "scaling up" vaccine production were being experienced at two plants, one in the Netherlands and one in Belgium. Its UK factories haven't experienced problems.

The EU has said the company must honour its commitments though and deliver the vaccines it ordered.

AstraZeneca argues that as the EU signed its contracts (a formal agreement) later than the UK, this means there has been less time to resolve production problems.

Mr Soriot said: "We've also had teething issues like this in the UK supply chain. But the UK contract was signed three months before the European vaccine deal. So with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we experienced."

AstraZeneca, which is also producing some of its vaccinations in the UK, said its agreement with the EU allowed the option of supplying Europe from UK sites, but only once the UK had sufficient supplies.

"As soon as we can, we'll help the EU," Mr Soriot said.

What happens next?

AstraZeneca and the EU have said they will work together to try and resolve the issue.

On Friday, the head of AstraZeneca said the firm had millions of doses ready to ship to the EU, and was working 24/7 to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, to help deal with the shortfall and delays with vaccinations from other suppliers, the European Commission agreed a plan to introduce export controls on coronavirus vaccines.

It means individual member states will decide whether to allow vaccines produced in the territory to be exported - sent - to other countries. It will be in place until the end of March.

The controls will affect around 100 countries worldwide - including the UK, the US, Canada and Australia - but many others, including poorer nations, aren't included.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Mariangela Simao, assistant director for access to medicines and health products, described the export controls as a worrying trend.

WHO is also calling for vaccines to be given to all vulnerable groups and health workers across the globe before each country starts giving the jabs out more widely.

What does this mean for the UK?

The government has said the UK shouldn't be affected.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK remained "confident in our supply of vaccines" and that it was committed to its vaccine rollout plan.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has also said there would be "no interruption" to vaccine supplies which had been "planned, paid for and scheduled".

Alongside the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the UK has also approved and started using other vaccinations including the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.