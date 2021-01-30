play
Watch Newsround

Britain's Got Talent 2021: This year's show has been put on hold

Last updated at 10:26
comments
View Comments (7)
britains-got-talentGetty Images

Britain's Got Talent has been cancelled this year, but it will return in 2022.

Filming was due to start this month but because of the pandemic and lockdown rules it was delayed.

Now the show's producers have confirmed that the recording and broadcast of the TV talent competition have been postponed until next year.

They said "safety has to come first" and that performers like dance groups, choirs and orchestras wouldn't be able to rehearse and audition safely.

Hundreds of people are involved in making the audition shows and acts often travel from all over the UK, and even abroad, to take part.

britains-got-talentThames TV/PA
Ashley Banjo stood in for Simon Cowell during the Britain's Got Talent Christmas Special last year

The auditions stage of the show also typically involve, a large audience, lots of crew and the judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden.

The producers said: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to - unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent to 2022."

Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can't currently go ahead as planned.

Britain's Got Talent

We want to know if you're going to miss BGT this year? Let us know by joining in with our vote and posting in the comments below.

If you can't see this vote, try here.

More like this

Lockdown learning

Vote: Would you want to re-do this school year?

RSPCA rescue dogs

Thirty rescued dogs get a much-needed makeover

A young boy gets his haircut

Send us your lockdown haircuts... part two!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • What!!! You have to be kidding me. If is one of the tv highlights of my year. It can’t wait until 2022!!!😣😫😩

  • Oh nooo!! Well, I'm not surprised and I understand why it won't be on but I will miss it!! I always love seeing the fun and crazy acts and auditions!!

  • I will but as long as people are safe then I’m happy

  • I like BGT! So sad it won't be on this year! At least it is for a good cause in helping stop the spread of coronavirus. I loved the christmas show that they hosted! Did you watch it? What do you think?

  • I don’t care but if it was cancelled and people already got into auditions I kinda feel sorry for them

  • i love BGT but i understand why it is cancled.

  • of course !! its good its not on tho

Top Stories

junior-bake-off-finalists

Who won this year's Junior Bake Off?

comments
7
RSPCA rescue dogs

Rescued dogs get a much-needed makeover

comments
16
Raya and the Last Dragon

What do we know about Raya and the Last Dragon?

comments
9
Newsround Home