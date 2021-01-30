Britain's Got Talent 2021: This year's show has been put on hold

Getty Images

Britain's Got Talent has been cancelled this year, but it will return in 2022.

Filming was due to start this month but because of the pandemic and lockdown rules it was delayed.

Now the show's producers have confirmed that the recording and broadcast of the TV talent competition have been postponed until next year.

They said "safety has to come first" and that performers like dance groups, choirs and orchestras wouldn't be able to rehearse and audition safely.

Hundreds of people are involved in making the audition shows and acts often travel from all over the UK, and even abroad, to take part.

Thames TV/PA Ashley Banjo stood in for Simon Cowell during the Britain's Got Talent Christmas Special last year

The auditions stage of the show also typically involve, a large audience, lots of crew and the judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden.

The producers said: "Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the wellbeing and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to - unfortunately - move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain's Got Talent to 2022."

Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can't currently go ahead as planned. Britain's Got Talent

