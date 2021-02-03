play
Watch Newsround

'Talking is the best medicine there is'

Children's Mental Health Week was created to highlight how important children and young people's mental health is.

This year it is running from 1-7 February and on 3rd February charities Beyond and Inside Out Day are teaming up to are host the UK's first ever mental health and wellbeing festival for schools.

They'll be providing schools with lesson ideas, activities and encourage children and teachers to wear an item of clothing inside out as a reminder to always be kind, as you never know how someone is feeling on the inside.

We spoke with Jonny Benjamin who started the charity Beyond after struggling with his mental health, he told us his story.

