Children's Mental Health Week: Jonny Benjamin tells us his story

Children's Mental Health Week was created to highlight how important children and young people's mental health is.

This year it is running from 1-7 February and, on 3rd February, charities Beyond and Inside Out Day are hosting the UK's first ever mental health and wellbeing festival for schools.

They'll be providing schools with lesson ideas, activities and encourage children and teachers to wear an item of clothing inside out as a reminder to always be kind, as you never know how someone is feeling on the inside.

We spoke with Jonny Benjamin who started the charity Beyond after struggling with his mental health, he told us his story.

When Jonny was younger and struggled with his mental health, he felt embarrassed and ashamed because he was feeling so sad. He also worried what people might think so didn't speak to anyone about it.

But then he then finally spoke up and told his family and friends how he had been struggling. He told Newsround that people were so kind and accepting, when he started to open up it was the best thing he ever did.

The moment I started talking, it felt like a weight being lifted away from my shoulders Jonny Benjamin , Mental health campaigner

Jonny Benjamin Jonny explains how a jar of glitter can be like our mind on a bad day

Jonny's top tips

Mindfulness

Jonny explains mindfulness by using a jar of glitter. He shakes the jar so the glitter is floating all around. He said: "This glitter represents my mind...sometimes it can be so full and cluttered it's hard to find to space".

Jonny adds that mindfulness and meditation can help the thoughts to settle down and get peace of mind. "By focusing on my breathing, it helps me detach from the difficult thoughts and feelings I'm having."

2. Thankful list

Another of Jonny's tips is every day write down three things that you are grateful for and three things that you like about yourself.

Jonny's three things that he is grateful for are: crisps, family and daffodils (try to spot the bright flowers in his video). The three things he likes about himself are: he is focused, his hair and his ambition.

Why don't you give it a try?

Children's Mental Health Week

Place2Be launched the first Children's Mental Health Week in 2015.

This year their theme is express yourself. This is about finding ways to share your feelings and thoughts through different ways such as art, writing, dance or drama.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing, or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.