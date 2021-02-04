For LGBT+ teenagers Lilly, Oliver and Liv, it's really important for everyone to be able to learn about how LGBT+ people were treated in the past, and what's led to the changes that we see in the world today.

For hundreds of years LGBT+ people were treated very badly, and could be arrested or lose their jobs just for being gay.

But events like the Stonewall riots in 1969 helped spark the fight for gay rights around the world.

The three teenagers have been sharing their experiences and who inspires them with Sue Sanders (co-founder of LGBT History Month), Michael Cashman (one of the founders of charity Stonewall and an actor who played Eastenders first ever gay character) and Lady Phyll (co-founder of UK Black Pride and Executive Director of human rights charity Kaleidoscope Trust).