Wales' lockdown extended by another three weeks

In Wales the Level Four lockdown will remain in force for another three weeks, with all non-essential shops staying closed.

First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement on behalf of the Welsh Government on Friday, saying that while the situation in Wales was improving, lockdown restrictions must continue "to allow the NHS to recover".

But, he said, primary school children could begin a phased return to school from 22 February - just after half term - if Covid rates continue to fall.

Most schooling has been online while Wales has been in lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country does not yet have the "head room to do everything we would like".

But he says getting pupils back into schools and colleges for face-to-face learning is the government's "top priority".

What's happening in the rest of the UK? In Northern Ireland and England pupils will not return to school until 8 March at the earliest.

The rules on lockdown restrictions in Scotland are to be reviewed on 2 February.

Mr Drakeford said if infections continue to fall, the government wants to see children return to school after half-term, starting with youngest children in primary schools.

He said Welsh Government would "do everything" it could to work with teachers and unions to make sure the workplace was "as safe as it can be" before they return to school.

Rules allowing people in Wales to exercise in a public outdoor place with others in their household, or support bubble, are being changed on Saturday, to allow exercise with one person from another household.

The guidance said "If you choose to exercise with one person from outside your household or support bubble, you cannot exercise with members of your household or support bubble at the same time".

However this does not apply to children under 11 who can go along with an adult as they exercise.