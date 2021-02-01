Do people pronounce YOUR name incorrectly?

Getty Images

Kamala Harris has just been given one of the top jobs in the world and is the new vice-president of the US.

But while you'll have been hearing loads more about her, some people are still struggling with how to correctly pronounce her name.

Kamala Harris has made a point of correcting mispronunciations publicly, sending an important signal that there's no excuse for failing to master names - and serving as a role model for those who want to reclaim their identities.

Kamala Harris even released a video on her social media feed telling people how to say her name

Her first name comes from her South Asian heritage. Her mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican. Kamala means 'lotus flower', which is a plant that has deep symbolic meaning in Indian culture.

It's pronounced like the word 'comma' with an added 'lah' on the end - 'comma-lah'. Simple!

But it's not just famous politicians who's names are often mispronounced - it can happen to lots people, and maybe to someone you know.

We want to know if it has happened to you or to one of your friends - and how that makes you feel. Do you correct people or just ignore it?

Let us know in the comments and take part in the vote below!

Do you feel like it is a big deal if someone mispronounces your name, or do you make the effort to be sure to pronounce your friends' and classmates' names properly?

A name is a big part of a person's identity and can hold significant cultural meaning.

Taking time to learn how to pronounce someone's name shows respect for that person.

Mispronouncing someone's name or thinking it's too "difficult" to pronounce can make them feel excluded, unimportant and misunderstood.