Rita Ora: What do you think of rule breaking celebs?

Getty Images Rita Ora broke lockdown rules to host her 30th birthday party in November 2020

Pop star Rita Ora has recently been criticised for breaking lockdown rules to throw her 30th birthday party.

Police have said her security team paid a restaurant owner £5,000 to host the party and switch off the CCTV cameras.

The singer said she was sorry for breaking the rules, but some people have said her behaviour was unacceptable.

Rita Ora is not the only person of influence to have broken the lockdown rules.

Getty Images Kylie Jenner has previously broken California's "stay home" rules

Last year, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner came under fire for visiting a friend during California's lockdown.

She was also criticised after her older sister Kim Kardashian told a talk show host Kylie had "sneaked round" to help her do her make up for the TV appearance.

With people questioning the lockdown behaviour of celebrities and influencers, we are asking you, does it change your opinion of high-profile people? For example, would Rita Ora hosting breaking the rules make you stop listening to her music or buying concert tickets?