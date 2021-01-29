play
Vote: Would you want to re-do this school year?

Last updated at 09:53
Children arrive at schoolGetty Images
Fancy a bonus year of school when you are able to go back?

Many of you have been learning from home for a big chunk of the last 12 months.

And, while many of you have told Newsround you've enjoyed being able to learn from home, some of you have said they miss being in school as they find it easier to learn in the classroom.

Well, one education organisation have said certain pupils may benefit from repeating their school year if they have missed out on important milestones in school.

Natalie Perera from the Education Policy Institute (EPI) said that there may be some children with special educational needs, who have struggled with lockdown learning and that the government need to make sure they get the support they need.

She suggested that if some children want to repeat the school year then they should be allowed to do so, "if it's in their best interests".

But we want to know if you would want to repeat a school year if you were given the chance?

Would you want an extra year of playground footy? A bonus year of seeing your friends and your favourite teacher? A bit more time to go over the things you've studied whilst remote learning?

Or, are you happy to move on to the next year up when the summer term ends in July?

Vote and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

  • I don't want to re-do school this year!

  • I want to re- do school

  • i would to go back to school to see all my friends

  • i would love to go back to school :3

  • I would really like to go back to school as I miss my friends.

  • i wanna go to school

  • Yeh I’m in Y6 and my SATs are cancelled and my teacher said we’re not going to PGL unless it gets better so id love too

  • I really wish we could go back to school sooner, although it’s great spending extra time with my dad, mum and sister 🥰

  • Yes.. I really want to re-do the second most important year (Yr 9)

  • I'm not sure! I don't really want to repeat this year's work but I feel like I'm not ready to go to High School!!

  • No because next year I am going to year six and the secondary so I don't want it be delayed

  • yes i want to go back to year 6 now i am in year 7. because my time is terrile in online classes

  • I think I have done great home learning so I wouldn’t want my future to be put on hold

  • Home learning is good but we haven't really had the same chances as normal plus I'm in P7 and I love my school I never want to leave it

    • TartanTiger replied:
      Same!

  • I wouldn’t want to, because I think my school have structured home learning really well so we have managed to cover the same curriculum. If they do offer repeat school years, it should be totally up to the child.
  • I kind of like home learning. Everyone adores my little sister and want me to show her at the end of every lesson. The teachers don't mind because they love her too.

    • turquoisebutterfly63 replied:
      Aww! thats also rly funny

  • I do want to re do this school year cuz it’s home learning and that’s terrible so I would like to do it and I want to do so much cool stuff this year but it never happened 😔

  • I think that because most kids are in the same situation as me then in secondary school I will not struggle

    • U19331891 replied:
      Secondary school is terrible at the moment! We get given loads of work

  • Yay I'm early! I don't want to repeat the school year because I'm so excited to go to secondary school this year!

  • I absolutely HATE home learning! I don’t even know how i survived through it 😂

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      I HATE school , I HATE home learning , I’m torn which one to vote for 😅I’m in YR6 so..

