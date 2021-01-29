Vote: Would you want to re-do this school year?

Getty Images Fancy a bonus year of school when you are able to go back?

Many of you have been learning from home for a big chunk of the last 12 months.

And, while many of you have told Newsround you've enjoyed being able to learn from home, some of you have said they miss being in school as they find it easier to learn in the classroom.

Well, one education organisation have said certain pupils may benefit from repeating their school year if they have missed out on important milestones in school.

Natalie Perera from the Education Policy Institute (EPI) said that there may be some children with special educational needs, who have struggled with lockdown learning and that the government need to make sure they get the support they need.

She suggested that if some children want to repeat the school year then they should be allowed to do so, "if it's in their best interests".

But we want to know if you would want to repeat a school year if you were given the chance?

Would you want an extra year of playground footy? A bonus year of seeing your friends and your favourite teacher? A bit more time to go over the things you've studied whilst remote learning?

Or, are you happy to move on to the next year up when the summer term ends in July?

Vote and let us know what you think in the comments section below!