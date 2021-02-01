Messages of support flood in for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Chris Jackson Capt Sir Tom Moore is knighted by the Queen in July 2020 in recognition of his charity work and service to his country

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been receiving a mountain of support from celebrities, politicians and sportspeople.

The 100-year-old is being looked after in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughter says he has been receiving "remarkable treatment" and "hopefully he will return home soon."

"You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"You're an inspiration to us all"

England's National Football team account has also thrown its support behind the Army veteran and charity fundraiser.

"We're very sorry to hear this. We are thinking of you all and hoping Captain Sir Tom makes a full and speedy recovery."

PAUL FAITH A street art graffiti mural, showing the logo of the NHS and an image of Captain Tom Moore who raised over £33 million

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary also sent his "best wishes", while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the whole nation was wishing him well, adding: "You've been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis."

Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden said: "Goodness me. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to a cup of tea with you when it's safe." and Bear Grylls wrote: 'Sending prayers…. come on Sir Tom

"Come on Captain Tom!"

Last year Captain Tom recorded a charity single with singer Michael Ball. He too sent his "love and prayers" to the man who brought the nation together during the first lockdown with his amazing charity walk.

He originally planned to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by repeatedly walking a 25-metre loop of his garden.

But he eventually raised nearly £33 million from more than 1.5 million of his supporters.

"Come on, Captain Tom" said BBC presenter Dan Walker. We're all behind you!