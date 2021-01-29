play
Watch Newsround

Bake Off: Little Mix's Jade and Star Wars' Daisy in celeb line-up

Last updated at 13:04
comments
View Comments (15)
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To CancerChannel 4
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, X-Men star James McAvoy and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley will dough battle in the new series

A star-studded line up of celebs for the The Great Celebrity Bake Off has just been announced.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Nadine Coyle from Girl's Aloud, and pop star and The Voice coach Anne-Marie are all set to feature on this year's special spin-off for Stand Up To Cancer.

And if you think they're pretty big names, well just you wait...

Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley will be in the tent too.

TV presenter and Strictly champ Stacey Dooley is also all set to cook up a storm in what is being called the best cast the show has ever pulled together.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will of course be returning to the show which is due to hit our screens in the spring on Channel 4.

So will Jade have a little mixing bowl? Can Daisy summon the forks to win? Who doughs!

Hold on to your rolling pins! Here's the full line-up

Stacey DooleyC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Stacey Dooley - The investigative journalist and Strictly champion will put her Glitterball trophy to one side when she steps up to the plate in this year's show.

James McAvoyC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

James McAvoy - Actor and X-Men's young Charles Xavier, James McAvoy will be bringing some A-list flavour to the famous tent.

Daisy RidleyC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Daisy Ridley - Star Wars' Rey will be coming to play, let's just hope she leaves her light sabre at home. May The Force be with you, Daisy.

Little Mix's Jade ThirlwallC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Jade Thirlwall - Jade will be swapping Little Mix for a little whisk in this year's special Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. But will she be number one?

Tom AllenC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Tom Allen - Host of Bake Off: The Professionals, Tom will be dusting down an apron and making his debut in the tent as a competitor.

Anne-MarieC4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Anne-Marie - Currently a coach on The Voice, pop star Anne-Marie has worked with Ed Sheeran and recently released a single with Bake Off rival, KSI.

Other celebs set to put their baking skills to the test include;

YouTuber and rapper KSI, singer and X-Factor star Alexandra Burke, actor and comedian John Bishop, Dame Kelly Holmes, TV presenter Ade Adepitan, Rob Beckett, Girl's Aloud's Nadine Coyle, comedian David Baddiel, Katherine Ryan, TV and radio presenter Anneka Rice, Reece Shearsmith, Dizzee Rascal, Nick Grimshaw and Philippa Perry.

What do you think of the celeb Bake Off line up? Who's your favourite? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

junior-bake-off-contestants.

Junior Bake Off 2021: Who's in this year's final?

bake-off-2020.

Great British Bake Off: Top baking disasters

Your Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • I think it would be nice because if they were doing a song/movie they can use there cooking skills. That would actully be really cool

  • OMG!

    James McAvoy plays as Lord Asriel in my favourite TV Show/book series in the world (His Dark Materials)! He is a very talented actor and I will definitely be watching the Great Celebrity Bake Off. 😁

    💙🐿 Alethiometer 🐿💙

    • Ocean Pug replied:
      Same

  • cant waittttt

  • YAY!!!!!!!!!!

  • Following my previous comment, what do you think of the line-up?

    • U19066901 replied:
      I am looking forward to seeing how James McAvoy is at baking - he is a very good actor (see my comment above) but I am not sure what his baking is gonna be like! 😊

      💙🐿 Alethiometer 🐿💙

  • Can't wait for Bake Off!

    Also, Matt Lucas will present the Stand up bake off ALONE. Noel Fielding will NOT be there and he will NOT be replaced. By the way, Paul and Prue will be back.

    I don't think Noel will return but, we'll see.

  • Wow! This is great! :]

  • OMG!!!!! I am obsessed with Little Mix! My favourite

  • omg im so excited i love anne-marie as im a huge music fan and hope to meat anne-marrie one day to sing with her

  • wow-amazing

  • This line up looks really good!

  • This is awesome! David Baddiel is my fav author and I love some of the others!

    • U19066901 replied:
      Oh yeah! David Baddiel was one of my favourite authors when I was younger in primary school (he wrote The Parent Agency, right?) and my best friend introduced me to his books! Apparently he is very funny too!

      💙🐿 Alethiometer 🐿💙

Top Stories

Novavax

GOOD NEWS! New Covid-19 vaccine shown to be effective

comments
78
Lockdown rules

Wales' lockdown extended by another three weeks

comments
2
Rita Ora

What do you think of celebs who break lockdown rules?

Newsround Home