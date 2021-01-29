Bake Off: Little Mix's Jade and Star Wars' Daisy in celeb line-up

Channel 4 Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, X-Men star James McAvoy and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley will dough battle in the new series

A star-studded line up of celebs for the The Great Celebrity Bake Off has just been announced.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Nadine Coyle from Girl's Aloud, and pop star and The Voice coach Anne-Marie are all set to feature on this year's special spin-off for Stand Up To Cancer.

And if you think they're pretty big names, well just you wait...

Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley will be in the tent too.

TV presenter and Strictly champ Stacey Dooley is also all set to cook up a storm in what is being called the best cast the show has ever pulled together.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will of course be returning to the show which is due to hit our screens in the spring on Channel 4.

So will Jade have a little mixing bowl? Can Daisy summon the forks to win? Who doughs!

Hold on to your rolling pins! Here's the full line-up

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Stacey Dooley - The investigative journalist and Strictly champion will put her Glitterball trophy to one side when she steps up to the plate in this year's show.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

James McAvoy - Actor and X-Men's young Charles Xavier, James McAvoy will be bringing some A-list flavour to the famous tent.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Daisy Ridley - Star Wars' Rey will be coming to play, let's just hope she leaves her light sabre at home. May The Force be with you, Daisy.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Jade Thirlwall - Jade will be swapping Little Mix for a little whisk in this year's special Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. But will she be number one?

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Tom Allen - Host of Bake Off: The Professionals, Tom will be dusting down an apron and making his debut in the tent as a competitor.

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Anne-Marie - Currently a coach on The Voice, pop star Anne-Marie has worked with Ed Sheeran and recently released a single with Bake Off rival, KSI.

Other celebs set to put their baking skills to the test include;

YouTuber and rapper KSI, singer and X-Factor star Alexandra Burke, actor and comedian John Bishop, Dame Kelly Holmes, TV presenter Ade Adepitan, Rob Beckett, Girl's Aloud's Nadine Coyle, comedian David Baddiel, Katherine Ryan, TV and radio presenter Anneka Rice, Reece Shearsmith, Dizzee Rascal, Nick Grimshaw and Philippa Perry.

What do you think of the celeb Bake Off line up? Who's your favourite? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments!