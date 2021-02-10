Digital divide: Advice if home learning is tough because of issues with tech

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if issues with tech make homelearning tough

Most pupils across the UK are learning at home right now with a lot of it being done online using the internet and laptops.

But there are lots of children who don't have access to the tech they need - this is described as the 'digital divide'.

While some people, including children, have devices at home and reliable internet, others don't. It can be for lots of reasons, for example a family might not be able to afford a laptop or multiple devices if there is more than one child learning at home.

Sometimes where someone lives can also mean they can't get access to fast, reliable internet connections, for example if they live in the countryside.

It's important to remember that if you are struggling to learn at home because of problems with tech, you aren't the only person going through it.

Children's charity Childline says it has been receiving calls from young people affected by issues such as "restricted access to the internet or devices at home" and that it is "causing anxiety and stress for them as they attempt to keep up with their work".

A Childline spokesperson told Newsround: "Having access to technology will mean so much more than just learning and communication is crucial for children's wellbeing, enabling them to maintain contact with friends and get support from teachers and other childcare professionals to ensure they are safe and coping in the current climate."

The charity shared some of the experiences they've heard about with us, including one 12-year-old boy who says he's having to go to his dad's work office to access internet which is fast enough.

A 15-year-old girl called for advice because her dad hadn't paid a bill so she couldn't join her online lessons. She was told to collect worksheets from school but said she felt like she couldn't be bothered because "I'm already behind with work as it is, so what's the point".

I don't have wifi at home, so I have to use my mobile data which barely covers half the number of live lessons I have per week. It's annoying cos I don't want to have to pick and choose what lessons I do just cos I don't have internet. I'm worried I'm gonna fall even further behind than I already am. 16-year-old boy

But there is help and support available if you feel this way too or if you are struggling to learn from home because you don't have all the equipment you need.

Everybody gets worried every now and then and it's normal to feel sad or frustrated, but if it affects your daily life it's important to speak to an adult you trust.

The Chief Executive of children's charity Barnardo's, Javed Khan, said: "It is very normal to feel anxious sometimes - everyone does - and you should never be embarrassed if you are struggling to learn at home. If your family doesn't have enough laptops or tablets then remember - you are not alone."

I've been missing my friends loads since the schools closed. They all have iPhones but I don't, so I can't get in touch with them over instant messenger. It's making me feel left out and alone. 11-year-old girl

Advice and support

Getty Images

Here is some advice from Childline and Barnardo's if issues with tech are making home learning tough.

Talk to someone you trust

If things are feeling too tough to manage talk to an adult you trust - that could be a parent, grandparent or a teacher - and it could be a phone call or writing a letter.

It's totally understandable to feel overwhelmed at the moment, particularly if learning at home is presenting some challenges. Speaking to someone about how you're feeling can help you to not feel alone and can help make you feel better too.

They can offer advice and let you know that they will be here for you. They can also help you plan something to look forward to, like a party or meet-up with friends, once rules are relaxed.

Ask for support from your school

If you feel comfortable, talk to a teacher you trust or ask your parents to speak to your school about how you're feeling and your situation. They might be able to offer help or advice, or be able to tailor lessons so you can join in, for example supplying printed worksheets.

It's also good for them to know about the challenges you face so they are aware if you can't do certain tasks or join every lesson online from home.

Schools can also get help from charities and apply to the government for devices for children who need them.

Life will get back to normal

Getty Images

Although it might sometimes feel like it, this won't last forever and there will be a time when you are able to return to the classroom.

Javed Khan from Barnardo's said: "Please remember that life will get back to normal and you'll soon be seeing your friends again at school. In the meantime, share any concerns with your parents and maybe ask them if you could call a friend or a teacher over the phone."

Remember you aren't alone

You aren't the only young person who might find it tough to learn at home, especially if you don't have all the tech you need.

1.8 million children across the UK don't have access to a laptop, tablet or computer at home, according to Ofcom.

It's why charities and leaders in each of the UK's four nations, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, say they are trying to help by handing out devices to schools and pupils who need them.

There are many families still struggling without enough devices that are connected to the internet. We at Barnardo's are trying, along with many other groups, to get laptops to children who really need them all across the country. Javed Khan , Chief Executive of Barnardo's

Be kind to yourself

Speak to yourself like you would a friend and take the time to check in on your basic needs such as eating, drinking and resting.

Doing things that make you happy can help if you feel down. Maybe you like baking or going for a walk? If you have books at home, why not try reading a story or writing your own? You'll be learning and doing something you enjoy.

Take a break from your schoolwork if you begin to feel overwhelmed. Listening to music or simply taking some deep breaths can help you feel calmer and less panicked.