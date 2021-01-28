play
Books by black authors to be given to primary schools in England

Last updated at 16:58
A young girl picks out a book from a bookshelfGetty Images
To increase diversity amongst children's authors, free books will be supplied to your school library shelf

A free anthology of books written by black British authors is going to be provided to every primary school in England.

Charity BookTrust has launched the initiative to increase diversity amongst children's books - ensuring that there are more black voices in children's literature.

The writers include Yomi Sode, Clare Weze, Dean Atta, Patrice Lawrence and Sharna Jackson. The collection is called Happy Here and is expected to be published on 5 August.

A young girl holds books over her head with a huge smile across her faceGetty Images
The collection is called Happy Here and will be published on 5 August

Jill Coleman, who is the director of children's books for BookTrust said: "Happy Here is going to thrill and inspire children in families and schools across the country and we want to make sure it is read by thousands of children".

The reading charity is recruiting others to help, including Knights Of, a children's book publisher and Centre of Literacy in Primary Education, to help them sustain an increase in diversity of voices published in children's literature.

Aimee Felone, co-founder of Knights Of, said: "Being able to commission work that has no motive other than to amplify, uplift and celebrate what it means to exist in the UK today as black British is liberating for our team."

  • they won't feel like they have to be white to be an author

  • good very very X2000 good

