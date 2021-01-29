play
Junior Bake Off judge Rav answers some tough baking questions!

Pastry chef and author Ravneet Gill joined the Junior Bake Off family for this year's series.

She's used to judging lots of delicious bakes made by talented contestants who often feel the pressure, but Newsround decided it was her turn to be put in the hot seat.

Shanequa caught up with Rav for an epic baking themed game of would 'Would you rather?'

Would the Junior Back Off judge prefer to have rolling pins for hands, or baking tins for feet?

Here's what she said!

