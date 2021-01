Meet 29-year-old Kristal Ambrose.

In 2013, she created The Bahamas Plastic Movement to tackle plastic pollution in the country. She also started free youth camps to teach local children about the issue.

With the help of her students, Kristal convinced the Bahamian government to ban single-use plastic.

This incredible achievement has not gone unnoticed - Kristal received the Goldman 2020 Environmental Prize last year. Amazing work!