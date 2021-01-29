RSPB: The Big Garden Birdwatch asks people to spot birds

Getty Images The robin was adopted as the unofficial national bird of the UK in the 1960s

The RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch is taking place this weekend, between 29 - 31 January. It's the world's largest bird survey and has been running every year since 1979.

The wildlife charity is encouraging people to take part to help "lift spirits" in the latest lockdown, after a survey conducted for the charity by YouGov revealed that watching birds and listening to birdsong have helped people during the pandemic.

Nearly two thirds of those polled feel that watching birds and hearing their song added to their enjoyment of life, especially in the last 12 months.

The data from the Big Garden Birdwatch has helped increase our understanding of the challenges faced by common garden birds and tracks how certain species have begun to decline or recover.

House sparrows and starlings had the number one and two spots in 2020, but data over the past four decades showed declines in both species.

Two more garden favourites, blackbirds and robins, have also seen significant declines since the survey began.

Fancy getting involved this year? We've got it covered below.

How to take part in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch

Getty Images Blue tits were the third highest counted bird in 2020

Nearly half a million people took part in the birdwatch last year. The RSPB say it's a perfect lockdown activity as anyone can get involved without any special equipment.

From robins to blue tits and sparrows to blackbirds, they want to know which birds visit your area.

To take part, the charity is asking people to choose any hour on any day between 29 and 31 January to get ready for some bird spotting!

You need to count the birds you see in your garden or from your balcony or window. Due to the coronavirus pandemic they are asking people to take part from the safety of their own home.

Don't count any birds that are still in flight.

Top bird counting tip: To avoid double-counting, just record the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time - not a running total.

Once you're done, all you need to do is submit your results on the RSPC website!

Why birds and birdsong are helping us during lockdown

A new survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of the RSPB shows that 51% of people said the coronavirus pandemic had made them more aware of the nature around them, and two fifths (41%) said they had spotted wildlife in their local area they had not noticed before.

More than a third of people (36%) in the poll said they had learned something new about the wildlife in their local area since the pandemic began, and more than half (53%) have been feeding garden birds in the last 12 months.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB's chief executive, said: "Lockdowns have brought few benefits, but the last year has either started or reignited a love of nature for many people.

"Nature is soul-food to us humans. The results of this survey indicate we may emerge from this pandemic a new generation of nature lovers.

"We know the bleak winter weather has made lockdown restrictions feel unbearable for many.

"But we hope the Birdwatch will help lift spirits and remind people nature is an incredible, reassuring constant when everything else has been disrupted. Nature will get us through."

