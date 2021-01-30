Thirty rescued dogs get a much-needed makeover

play
RSPCA rescue dogsRSPCA
Tink is thought to be around four years old and is a terrier. He looks like a brand new boy! Cuddle?

Animal charity the RSPCA has given these dogs a much-needed makeover after they were found in a very neglected state.

The dogs were found in kennels in Lincolnshire but had very matted fur and were living in poor conditions.

The animal experts say they rescued 30 dogs all together and have been looking after them since.

As you can see from these before and after photographs, following a medical check up and a good bath, they are looking and feeling much better.

RSPCA rescue dogsRSPCA
This is Sebastian, a Daxi-cross aged around four years old and he is looking much happier with his much-deserved trim!

Ella Carpenter, manager at RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, where the dogs were taken to be looked after, said they have had two to three staff members working with them every day to make them feel happier and healthier.

"The dogs have been living in kennels for a long time with little human interaction so are now enjoying a new way of life and love playing and cuddling with staff. Some were nervous but they all appear to be settling in well."

She says they all have a new lease of life, which is the happy ending we all wanted to hear!

The dogs will remain at the animal home for a while longer to make sure they are comfortable and to give them lots of love and attention.

This will prepare them to be welcomed into a future home.

RSPCA rescue dogsRSPCA
Monty is believed to be a poodle cross and is around seven years old. I bet he is happy to be able to see again!

  • I have a shelter dog from Poland- I'm thrilled to see that these pups will soon get a new home!

  • aww. I'd love to adopt one!
    no one in my family has ever adopted one.
    I can stop looking at the pictures!!

  • Awww

  • Awww!😍 Poor things🐶

  • Soooooo cute I really want a cuddle

    • bat-dog_27 replied:
      Me too they're adorable!

  • Awwww that's so cute!! It's great that they're getting a makeover and have been rescued!! 🐶😍🤗

  • So adorable! I love pets! The RSPCA is an amazing organization!

  • Awww 🥰 soo cute!

  • Aww! So cute, poor guys tho

  • aww. they are soooo cute

