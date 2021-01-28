play
Watch Newsround

Beetles: How old are these ancient creepy crawlies?

Last updated at 14:10
comments
View Comments (7)
beetles.NHM

You never know what you'll find if you look hard enough.

Well, the curators at London's Natural History Museum have just discovered a pair of VERY old beetles hidden in one of their collections.

The two beetles were found hidden in the grooves of a piece of oak that was dug from a peat bog in the 1970s.

In the time since, they have never been examined.

That is, until now... And, it turns out the beetles are 4000 years old!

The beetles are called Oak Capricorns. This is a species not previously known to have ever existed in Britain.

They are about the size of a human thumb and if they were alive today they would be among the UK's largest beetles.

Wood collectionNHM
Go back 4,000 years and eastern England would have been covered by many more trees

The NHM's senior curator of insects, Max Barclay said: "As far as I know, the story is this: A farmer in eastern England was cutting up wood he'd found while doing some deep ploughing and discovered these insects inside; dead, of course.

"This was a huge piece of waterlogged oak, and he sent us a sample. I think, primarily, he was concerned the beetles were pests. My colleagues at the time said, 'well, they're not British', and so they were left.

"Today, you find this species halfway down France. You get it in Poland, Hungary and into Slovakia. And there are also old records from southern Germany.

"We recently had the opportunity with some American collaborators to actually date the wood and the beetles. This was really interesting. Because the beetles are inside the wood, you know they're the same age."

As big as your thumb: If alive today they'd be among Britain's biggest beetlesNHM
As big as your thumb and if alive today they'd be among Britain's biggest beetles

When these beetles were in England, it was the Bronze age and the country had relatively dry and warm conditions.

The NHM holds 8-10 million beetle specimens in its collections.

This means it's very difficult for the museum curators to work out where all of the beetles originate from.

What do you think of these ancient critters? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

a hedgehog

Hedgehogs: MP Chris Grayling wants to save hedgehogs

Boris Johnson.

Why is Boris Johnson going to Scotland?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • To be honest I thought they were going to be a million years old

  • cool but ewwww!

  • cool
    first comment

  • Wow! They are so old!

  • Wow!

  • Wow! How has that even happened? A bug found that old!

  • I think they are 400,00 years old. I am not sure but i think that is how old they are.

Top Stories

Boris Johnson.

Why is Boris Johnson going to Scotland?

comments
122
wind trubine

Green energy overtakes fossil fuels for first time in UK

comments
15
Wolf howls at the moon

What is the Wolf Moon and when is it?

comments
53
Newsround Home