Why is Boris Johnson going to Scotland?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Scotland today, despite First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioning whether the trip is "essential".

Ms Sturgeon has said that leaders should follow the same rules as the public and stay at home.

Asked at her daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday how she felt about the expected visit while strict travel restrictions were in place, Ms Sturgeon replied she was "not ecstatic" about it.

Under the current Covid rules, people are only allowed to travel between Scotland and England for essential reasons.

Mr Johnson is likely to thank all the healthcare staff involved in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is Boris Johnson going?

Boris Johnson's team have said the trip is essential because it's important for the prime minister to be "visible and accessible" across the whole of the UK during the pandemic.

He's expected to talk about the importance of the United Kingdom working together in the fight against Covid-19.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said it was "only right" the prime minister visited healthcare workers helping to deliver vaccines in Scotland, to make sure things are operating effectively.

However, some experts have suggested that the trip is in response to a rise in support for Scottish independence.

It's been six years since Scotland first voted on whether to stay part of the United Kingdom, alongside England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ahead of his trip, the PM said: "The great benefits of co-operation across the whole of the UK have never been clearer than since the beginning of this pandemic."

What is Scottish independence?

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is the leader of the Scottish National Party.

The SNP want to hold another Scottish independence referendum, where they let the public vote on whether to stay or leave the UK.

Supporters of Scottish independence argue that the country should be able to control all their laws, rather than some decisions being made in Westminster.

In January, a formal request to hold a second referendum was rejected by Boris Johnson's government.

Boris Johnson has suggested that another one should not be held for another 40 years.

However, recent public opinion polls suggest that there is a lot of support for a new vote in Scotland.