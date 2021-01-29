Presenter Picks: Shanequa's entertainment hot list

Hey lovely Newsrounders, this week's Presenter Picks is from me - Shanequa!

I want to make sure that you all have something to enjoy over the next few days. So I've chosen three great picks that you can watch at home to keep you entertained whilst in lockdown.

To start, I've got something for all of my animal lovers out there. Let me hear you roar! It's Secret Safari- a documentary about wild animals in Kenya, South Africa.

Then get your snacks ready for the final of Junior Bake Off, this show makes me really hungry watching all of the tasty treats. I wonder who will win?

Finally, a good watch this week is Crackerjack. They have two special guests and you should recognise them. Here's a clue, they present on a programme that begins with N and ends with D. If you want to know the answer... watch till the end!

Happy watching!