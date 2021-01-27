play
Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

The grand final of TV's yummiest show, Junior Bake Off, takes place on Friday.

Sixteen young bakers started out in the competition but there can only be one winner.

Shanequa caught up with the show's brand new judge, pastry chef Ravneet Gill, to find out about her experience in the famous baking tent.

Keep watching to see what she makes of Shanequa's very own bake too!

Watch Junior Bake Off tonight and on Friday at 5pm on Channel 4. You can also stream the entire series on All4.

