Send us your lockdown haircuts... part two!

Last April, Newsround asked you guys at home to send us your lockdown haircuts. Now that we've all spent some time in lockdown again, we're wondering if you've needed your parents to take up the tricky task.
Hairdressers have been closed throughout the UK for some time now, and it's getting to that point where we're becoming desperate for another visit to the barbers or salon.
Have your parents taken up the scissors to freshen up your lockdown locks? If so then we want to see your new haircuts! Send us pictures or videos of your fantastic new haircuts. Are you currently rocking any lockdown hair disasters that you want to show us?
Make sure you include who cut your hair and what you think of it. Will you trust your parents to cut your hair again?
It's very important to make sure that you ask your parents before cutting your hair and it's your parents who use any scissors!
