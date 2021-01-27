play
20-million-year-old fossilised tree found in Greece

Greek scientists say they have found a rare fossilised tree whose branches and roots are still intact after 20 million years.

The tree was discovered on the volcanic island of Lesbos during roadworks and is so old that scientists believe our ape ancestors might have swung on it!

The site is near an ancient forest, petrified millions of years ago on the eastern Mediterranean island.

It is the first time a tree has been found in such good condition complete with branches and roots since excavations began in 1995.

