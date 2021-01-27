Spacewalk set to install new British communication device on International Space Station

ESA - M. Cowan The ColKa antenna is the new device which will help scientists receive their results quicker

Two astronauts will be doing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday to install a new British-built piece of technology.

This new communication system will help scientists get their results from space back to Earth much quicker.

It currently takes months for results to be returned to Earth because they use a hard drive to send the results back and sometimes data can be lost of corrupted.

This new technology will mean results can be delivered to scientists in just a day or two which means they get faster results and can change experiments quickly if they are any problems.

It's called ColKa which is short for 'Columbus Ka-band Terminal' and it is funded by the UK Space Agency.

It's the UK's first major industrial contribution to the ISS spacecraft.

NASA NASA astronauts Victor Glover (left) and Michael Hopkins (right) will be venturing outside the space station to install the device.

What will happen on the space walk?

NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins will go outside the space station for six hours to attach the device which is the size of a large suitcase.

They will face difficult conditions and will have to go without food for hours as they work in the harsh vacuum of space. This is where the temperatures can be as hot as 120 degrees Celsius in the sunlight or down to minus 160 degrees Celsuius when the sun is out of sight.

Strengthening the speed at which data can be transmitted from space will bring enormous benefits to scientists and researchers across Europe, helping them progress vital research faster. Amanda Solloway , Science Minister

The data received will be transmitted to a ground station in Oxfordshire, then transferred to the Columbus Control Centre and user centres across Europe.

UK's Space Mission

The UK has invested lots of money into the space industry recently.

In 2019 the UK committed £180 million to the European Space Agency global exploration programme, which will look at bringing back the first samples from Mars and support the US ambition to have a presence on the Moon.