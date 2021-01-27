New Zealand tells people to be more original in jokey tourism advert

Getty Images Mountain top - CHECK! "Hold my hand" pose - CHECK!

The island nation of New Zealand - famous for it's dramatic landscapes, friendly people, brilliant rugby union team and hobbit habitats...!

Sounds like the perfect adventure holiday destination, right?!

Well, almost four million international travellers visited New Zealand in 2019, many encouraged to visit by the country's quirky tourism campaigns.

Their latest ad jokes about people's predictable photos, stopping tourists who are taking snaps at holiday spots and telling them "we've seen this all before".

These so-called cliché pictures include, 'standing on a mountain top with your arms spread out wide', or 'holding hands in a lavender field!'

A cliché is something that's been said, seen or done so many times that it is no longer original.

But who are we kidding - we all LOVE a cheesy holiday snap! Take part in our vote and let us know which of these is your favourite snap to take!

Fancy visiting Hobbiton?

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern popped along to see the now world famous tourist hotspot of Hobbiton in 2018 in Matamata, New Zealand.

The nation's striking scenery made it the perfect location for Middle Earth - the fictional land in which the Lord of the Rings movie franchise was created. (Or "LOTR" for short).

The NZ tourist board, who are in charge of encouraging people to visit the country, took advantage of the popularity of the films and referenced LOTR and The Hobbit in many of their campaigns.

And it worked! The country saw a 50% increase in people visiting since the first film was released in 2001.

In fact, in 2012, people who arrived in New Zealand were given an official "Welcome to Middle Earth" stamp in their passports!

Getty Images The New Zealand rugby team, the All Blacks perform the Haka - a ceremonial dance in Māori culture. It is said to intimidate an opponent but is also performed as a huge sign of respect

In a later drive to encourage visitors, Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby enlisted the help of the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and LOTR director Peter Jackson to help solve an apparent "conspiracy theory", why New Zealand kept being left off world maps.

Now, in a bid to encourage local people to see more of the country and all it has to offer, the tourist board have launched a new campaign.

However, this one pleads with tourists to STOP visiting the "popular" hot spots and asks people to not take the same pictures we see over and over again!

Getty Images Have we seen too many people taking the same pictures over and over again?!

The ad tells people to stop travelling under the influence of social media, and encourages them instead to visit the many other beautiful areas of the country.

It is mainly aimed at New Zealanders themselves as the country is not expecting tourists to be able to visit for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, NZ locals were encouraged to share their interesting images, with the most original winning a $500 travel voucher to spend in the country.

But we all miss getting away and who doesn't love a cheesy holiday snap?!

We've all taken them - but which of these classic snaps is your favourite?!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.