Raya and the Last Dragon: Everything we know so far

Disney/ Getty Images Raya (middle) will be voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (left) while Sisu the Dragon will be played by Awkwafina

Disney's new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon dropped this week and we know you'd love to find out more about it.

What do we know about the storyline? Who is in the film? What can we expect?

We answer all we can about the much anticipated Disney movie...

Who are the main characters?

The cast is made up of predominantly Asian-American actors, including Kelly Marie Tran, who you may know as Rose in the Star Wars franchise.

She plays the main character, Raya, who is a warrior princess and training to be a Guardian of the Dragon Gem. We will find out more about that later.

Awkwafina, whose recent films include The Spongebob Movie and Jumanji: The Next Level, plays the other title character: The Last Dragon, named Sisu.

When is it out and how can we watch it?

The film will be released in cinemas, (depending on the government's coronavirus rules), and on Disney+ on the same day - Friday 5 March 2021. However, Disney+ customers will have to pay to upgrade to Premium access to watch the film.

What is it about?

The plot isn't known but the trailers suggest Raya, a warrior princess from the mystical land of Kumandra, heads out on a quest to track down the last dragon.

She tells us that the people of Kumandra have been at war for years and the people never see eye to eye.

The only hope to restore peace is to find the last dragon, but she reveals there are others who are looking for the dragon.

She is accompanied by a pill bug called Tuk Tuk and, it appears, a very agile and slightly hostile con-baby!

In the trailer we meet the dragon, Sisu, who is not quite as fearsome as you would expect. She admits to not being "the best dragon"!

At one point in the teaser clip, Sisu magically shape-shifts into human form, something Raya didn't know could happen.

Disney says the journey is going to be a test of trust and teamwork.