Why are there riots in the Netherlands?

EPA Some of the worst violence was in Rotterdam

People in the Netherlands have rioted for a third night in a row because they're unhappy about coronavirus restrictions.

More than 180 people were arrested on Monday in several cities and Dutch police have described it as the worst rioting in 40 years.

Current coronavirus rules in the country ban anyone from going out at night between 9pm and 4:30am in the morning.

The restrictions have been put in place as the Netherlands gets closer to nearly one million confirmed Covid cases in the country since the start of the outbreak.

Police clashed with rioters in cities throughout the Netherlands, where some demonstrators lit fires, set off fireworks and smashed shop windows.

In the capital Amsterdam, which also saw violent protests, the mayor appealed to parents to keep children indoors.

The worst disturbances were seen in Rotterdam in the south of the country, where police used tear gas to send demonstrators away, and 10 officers were hurt.

What the words mean: Netherlands - Is the official name of the country, but it's sometimes referred to as Holland , which is actually the name of two provinces in the country.

Dutch - is the language used in the Netherlands and the word given to those who are from there.

Getty Images Fires were lit in the streets in some Dutch cities during the disturbances

Following the violence, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned what he called "criminal violence".

Meanwhile Police chief Henk van Essen said the riots no longer had "anything to do with the basic right to demonstrate".

The vast majority of people in the Netherlands have been observing the curfew peacefully.