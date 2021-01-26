Dancing On Ice: Which celeb has had to quit?

Dancing On Ice/ITV

Denise Van Outen has said she is "gutted" she's had to quit this year's Dancing On Ice.

The singer and actress has had to pull out of the competition because of an injury during training.

She fell during rehearsals for the series launch earlier this month and partially dislocated her shoulder - it meant she made her first appearance on the ice with her shoulder strapped up.

After a scan, doctors have decided she can't carry on skating while she recovers.

Denise announced the news on social media saying: "I've tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.

"Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I've been in agony.

"I won't be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I'm going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling."

So who will be replacing her?

Dancing On Ice/ITV

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson will step in as replacements from this weekend.

Amy posted a photo on Instagram of her and Joe saying that they've been "working super hard as the reserve team" for the past three months.

She added that she wishes Denise a "very speedy recovery" and that she "can't wait to show you all what we can do".

Amy Tinkler/Instagram Amy has described Joe as "the most amazing" skating partner

When she was 16 years old Amy was the youngest member of Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil. While she was there, she became the first British gymnast to win a medal in the sport's floor event.

She was also only the second British female gymnast to win an individual medal at an Olympic Games.

Wonder if she'll use her gymnastics skills out on the ice?!

Have you been watching Dancing On Ice? Are you disappointed Denise has had to quit? Let us know in the comments below.