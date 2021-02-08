Lockdown: Have you been asked to stop playing outside?

Tim Greany Brothers Bo (left) and Wren (right) playing in the snow in a park near their home in central London

Children are missing out on playing outdoors because lockdown restrictions are "confusing" and parents are worried about breaking the rules - that's according to two organisations which support young people's rights to play.

Playing Out and Play England - along with a group of experts - are asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise play as part of the daily exercise people are allowed to do during lockdown.

It's after the organisations have been told about incidents where children have been told by police to stop playing outside.

Playing Out - which encourages parents to close local streets to create safe areas for kids to play - told Newsround that "a lack of clarity within the rules has left parents and police confused about whether it is allowed".

The group is worried that "lots of children are not getting the chance to play outside because parents are worried about breaking the rules" and argues that the government should view outdoor play as "an essential activity for children's mental and physical wellbeing during lockdown".

So why do they think that and what are the rules? Read on to find out more.

Meet Bo and Wren

Tim Greany Wren (pictured) and his brother were building a snowman with their dad when they say a police officer told them to go home

On 24 January brothers Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, say they were playing in the snow with their dad in their local park in London when they were told by a police officer to go home.

They say they were "taking pictures of the snowman they had made" and that being told to go home made them "feel upset and annoyed because we were enjoying playing in the snow".

They added that the police officer said the family should have been doing it in their own garden - they say they live in a flat though so don't have one.

Wren thinks the rules for children's play are "unclear". He said "it was confusing to be told to go home when we were just playing in the park.

"We get less time outdoors because of lockdown and there's less places that we can go to," he added.

His younger brother Bo told Newsround that if he "can't play outside I feel bored and can start to feel frustrated".

Tim Greany Bo (pictured) said "it's definitely important for us to play outside in our local park because there's space for us to run around there."

Their dad, Tim, said "nobody else was nearby" and "we were really made to feel that we were doing something wrong by being there."

He added that "it felt especially important during this lockdown for my children to be able to get outside and have a run around, let off steam and play freely.

"It feels like a grey area in the rules that needs to be made clear - especially to police but also so parents know what is allowed."

The Metropolitan police, which covers the area where the boys live, told Newsround that they are unable to confirm what Bo, Wren and their dad say happened. They have said though, that "it's important people follow the rules that are in place to protect us and the NHS."

So, what are the rules around children playing outside?

There are different rules in different parts of the UK.

Ingrid Skeels, Co-Director of national organisation Playing Out, said, "Whilst Wales and Scotland have both clearly stated in their guidance that outdoor play is not just allowed but important for children's wellbeing, the UK government's rules for England do not mention play."

They want the UK government to change the wording of its rules so parents can let their children play outside "without fear of being told off or even fined".

Playing Out told Newsround that: "Adults are clearly allowed to go outside for 'exercise' such as a walk, a run or a bike ride but we want the government to make it clear that play is 'exercise' for children and a very important way to stay healthy and happy during the pandemic."

With schools and sports clubs closed, playing outside near home is an important way for children to stay active and healthy - and for those in flats or with no garden it is essential. Playing Out

England

In England, the lockdown guidance does not specifically talk about children's play. However, playgrounds are still allowed to stay open. This is mainly for children who don't have a private outdoor space, like their own garden at home.

The rules say that although young people can exercise in a playground, they "must not socialise with other people while there".

The rules talk about exercise in general: "You can exercise in a public outdoor place: by yourself; with the people you live with; with your support bubble (if you are legally permitted to form one); in a childcare bubble where providing childcare; or, when on your own, with one person from another household.

"Public outdoor places include: parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests; public and botanical gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them); the grounds of a heritage site; public playgrounds."

Northern Ireland

Similarly, the Northern Irish guidance says "you can leave your home to exercise in a public outdoor place: by yourself; with the people you live with; with your bubble; or, when on your own, with one person from another household."

Wales

The Welsh (and Scottish) governments specifically mention children's play in their guidance.

The Welsh rules state that "children can play outside in the street in their neighbourhoods if they do not have access to other outdoor space, if it is safe to do so and if they are supervised appropriately by adults.

"Children can play outside with members of their own household or support bubble but should not arrange to meet with children from other households. This applies to under 11s as well as to over 11s."

Scotland

For those areas in Scotland that are under Level 4 restrictions (the whole country apart from the Orkney and Shetland Islands) a maximum of two people, aged 12 and over, can meet outdoors for a permitted purpose such as exercise, if they are not from the same household. However, children under 12 do not count in that number. Also, children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distancing from others.

The Scottish government's Parent Club website also says children can still play together outdoors under 'stay at home' restrictions:

"It is currently within the rules for children under 12 to meet up together outdoors as long as there are no more than two adults present from two households. But this shouldn't be seen as an opportunity to meet up with lots of different people in a day. The adults should maintain physical distancing."

There is also advice for parents about making sure children keep the number of friends they see to a minimum:

"Adults (and also young people aged 12 and over) should stay at home apart from permitted reasons including recreation and exercise...Children spending time playing together is important, but it is more important than ever that we are careful. Be aware of how many people your child is seeing, and try to keep the number as low as possible while still letting them have fun outside."

What have the government and police told us?

We got in touch with the UK government about Wren and Bo's experience and asked them about the rules around children's outdoor play.

A Government spokesperson told us: "We recognise the importance of exercise to the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of children, which is why playgrounds have remained open during the national lockdown and outdoor exercise is permitted."

The Northern Irish government also responded with their guidance relating to exercise and said: "You can bring your children with you to exercise and it's important that children have as many chances to be as active as possible. Remember that if you have children with you, you are responsible for supervising them at all times and in line with social distancing guidelines. Children are not always good at hand hygiene; the virus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces. Therefore pay special attention to children's hand hygiene."

Newsround also spoke to the National Police Chiefs' Council, which provides "guidance to police officers to support them in explaining and enforcing Covid regulations".

It doesn't have specific guidance on children playing outside but said: "In the current circumstances, individuals should stay home unless an exemption applies to them, of which exercise is included. Parents and guardians are responsible for those under the age of 18, who should also be following the rules and staying safe.

"The most effective way to reduce the virus spreading is for people to comply with the regulations and to stay home unless they have an exemption."

