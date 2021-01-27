Harriet Tubman and other amazing people on money around the world

Getty Images Harriet Tubman is known as one of the most important historical figures in the United States of America.

Harriet Tubman, one of the most important figures in American history, is finally set to be featured on the next edition of America's $20 bank note.

President Joe Biden's team have announced that the US Treasury, which is in charge of the nation's money, is "exploring ways to speed up" the process of getting Tubman's image on the new $20 bill.

"It's important that our money reflects the history and diversity of our country," said the new White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The idea to put Harriet Tubman on the notes was proposed by Barack Obama when he was president back in 2016, but then Donald Trump put the plans on hold during his time in office.

President Biden has revived the plans within his first week in the job.

Tubman's portrait will replace former President Andrew Jackson, who was a slave owner, on the $20 bill.

Who was Harriet Tubman?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How Harriet Tubman escaped slavery and then helped others to do so

Born into slavery sometime between 1820 and 1825, in Maryland, Tubman grew up working in the cotton fields and was subject to appalling living and working conditions.

In 1849, she managed to escape, along with her two younger brothers, but she was forced to leave her husband behind.

After finding freedom, she realised she needed to help others escape too, so she returned to Maryland to help free her family and dozens more.

She then helped former slaves find refuge in Canada and also assisted in finding jobs and homes for the newly freed citizens.

Tubman became the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the American Civil war, where she guided a raid that helped free more than 700 enslaved people.

She will go down in history as one of the United States' key historical figures.

Who else features on money around the world?

Dame Nellie Melba

Getty Images Dame Nellie Melba, known simply as "Melba" is on the Australian 100 dollar bill

Nellie Melba is on the Australian $100 dollar note.

She was an opera singer and became one of the most famous musicians of the Victorian era.

During the First World War, Melba raised large sums for war charities and became a world wide success, despite only performing around 25 operas.

Ingmar Bergman

Getty Images Bergman was a hugely influential film maker and screen writer - he died in 2007.

Considered one of the most influential film makers of all time, Ingmar Bergman's portrait appears on a 200 Krona note in Sweden.

He made over 60 films and documentaries between 1944 and 2005 and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning three.

Alice Pennefather

Badminton player and all-around talented sportswoman Alice Pennefather appeared on a commemorative edition of the Singapore 20 dollar bill in 2019.

She was born in 1902 and became the Singapore National Badminton champion four times during her career.

She also played hockey, tennis and netball to high standards and was inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame in 2016 for her outstanding sporting achievements.

Ben Ryan

@benjaminryan The new 50 cent coin in Fiji which features Ben Ryan

British rugby coach Ben Ryan was honoured with being the face on a commemorative 50 cent coin in Fiji.

That is because he led the Fijian men's rugby sevens team to the nation's first ever Olympic medal - and it was a gold medal too!

Not only that, but he was also given three acres of land in Fiji and was given a title of a "chief" and awarded the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest honour in the country.

Viola Desmond

Courtesy International Bank Note Society The $10 Viola Desmond note (centre) beat competition from Russia (left) and Venezuela (right) to win an international award for bank note design.

Viola Desmond became the first female Canadian to be featured on a $10 dollar note.

She was a black businesswoman from Nova Scotia, who refused to leave a whites-only area of a theatre in 1946.

Her actions kick started the civil rights movement in Canada.

The bank note she appeared on won a design award in 2019, beating 15 other notes from around the world.