Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Athletes across the world have faced uncertain times for the past year due to Covid-19 - many of them have missed out on competitions altogether.

Martin caught up with Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid during his time in quarantine as he prepares to take part in the Australian Open in Melbourne next month.

Before he's allowed to participate however, he has to self-isolate in his hotel room for two weeks.

Gordon, who is the current Paralympic singles champion, is tested each day for coronavirus but is allowed to prepare for the tournament with his selected practice partner, during his five hours a day of allocated time out of the room.

"The world's not a perfect place at the moment, so you have just got to get on with it and try to prepare as much as we can and be ready for when we get the opportunity to play" Gordon told Martin.

