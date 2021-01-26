White-tailed eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk

Getty Images The White-Tailed Eagle: The birds last nested in England over 240 years ago.

After successful reintroductions in Scotland and the Isle of Wight, the white-tailed eagle is on its way to be reintroduced to Norfolk.

The white-tailed eagle became extinct in England in the 18th Century, before finally becoming extinct in Scotland in 1916.

After taking pairs of white-tailed eagles from Norway, they were successfully introduced back into Scotland between 1975 - 1985, and later to the Isle of Wight in 2019.

The Norfolk project is currently in its second stage, educating the public on the process of reintroduction before a final decision is to be made by Natural England.

Getty Images The eagles nest in pairs, and both the mother and father stay close to the nest to raise their young.

Speaking to Newsround, Roy Dennis, Director of the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, told us: "During the first reintroduction to Scotland in 1975-1985, nearly a hundred pairs were brought from Norway. There are now 140 pairs that have nested in Scotland."

Once there were enough pairs successfully nested, researchers could confidently make the decision to take a few of the pairs to nest in the Isle of Wight, without upsetting the population's growth. The first six were taken in 2019, and then another seven in 2020.

Roy told us that "Norfolk is a great area for the birds to nest, it's far away enough from the Isle of Wight and by the coast, where they can hunt for fish".

When asked about concern over the reintroduction impacting local wildlife, Roy ensured us that once reintroduced, they would become part of the natural system. "People are worried about the birds attacking their dogs, but they wouldn't as they are wild and shy."

Getty Images White-tailed eagles have a keen eye for hunting - they prey on fish and rabbits for food.

It is thought that the eagles originally became extinct in England due to humans hunting them. They were big birds that stay near their nests and would eat fish that local people would want to catch for themselves.

The birds can grow up to an eight-foot wingspan, making them pretty huge in the sky. Roy told us "my friend who is a farmer once saw one, and he thought it was his barn door flying in the sky!"