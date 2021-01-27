2021: Ones to Watch

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Find out who's expected to make waves in 2021

It's a new year, so we're here to tell you about some of the exciting people you'll probably be hearing a lot more about in 2021.

Whether it's a climate activist in Canada, or an up-and-coming football superstar in Manchester, we've got the low down on who is expected to make this an exciting year.

Check out the video to find out more about this year's ones to watch.

Kehkashan Basu

Getty Images Kehkashan Basu receiving the International Children's Peace Prize in 2016

Ready to get inspired? First up is 20-year-old climate activist Kehkashan Basu.

Kehkashan founded her first environmental group - the Green Hope Foundation - in Canada when she was 12 years old.

The all-volunteer group has worked with 100,000 young people in 16 countries including India and Liberia.

She even won the International Children's Peace Prize in 2016.

Now aged 20, she's set to make big waves this year as she continues to fight for young people to get a place at the table when it comes to big decisions and having a voice.

Kamala Harris

Getty Images Kamala Harris became America's Vice-President on 20 January 2021

From a young activist in Canada, to a 56-year-old in the US next.

Kamala Harris might be from California, but this year she's got a new address.

She has taken over the White House with new President Joe Biden and has been appointed Vice-President of America.

It makes her the first woman and the first black and South-Asian American to ever take on that job!

Mason Greenwood

Getty Images 19-year-old Mason Greenwood plays for Manchester United and England

From Washington to Manchester now… Meet Mason Greenwood.

You've probably heard of him after breaking out at Manchester United last season.

This year, however, the young forward from Halifax, is hoping to join Harry Kane up front for England at the European Championship, and become a regular in the Premier League.

He'll only turn 20 in October! Remember the name…

Big E

Getty Images Big E is a two-time and current WWE Intercontinental Champion

Another name to remember: Big E.

He is predicted to have an amazing year in the wrestling world. He's the favourite for the Royal Rumble, AND a top contender to become WWE's Universal Champion - taking the belt from current champ Roman Reigns. One. To. Watch.

With 2020 firmly behind us, it looks like 2021 is set to be jam-packed with amazing people!