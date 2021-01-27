It's a new year, so we're here to tell you about some of the people you'll probably be hearing a lot more about in 2021.

From 20-year-old climate activist Kehkashan Basu, to the new US Vice-President Kamala Harris, and from up-and-coming footballing sensation Mason Greenwood, to WWE superstar Big E...we've got the low down on how they're expected to make this an exciting year.

With 2020 firmly behind us, it looks like 2021 is set to be jam-packed with amazing people, so check this out!