ESA shows blue jet space lightning blasts

Now when you think of lightning you think of bright flashes cutting down through storm clouds just ahead of a huge crash of thunder.

But did you know that's just one type of lighting - and in some cases, that lighting can go... into space?!

What we can see from the surface of our planet is only the beginning.

There are bizarre goings on in Earth's upper atmosphere, and a Nasa mission that aims to learn more about them has reported that blue jets - bolts of lightning that shoots upwards from thunderstorm clouds - has been spotted from the International Space Station.

The phenomenon was spotted by the European Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM) near the island of Naru in the Pacific Ocean.

