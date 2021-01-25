Dancing on Ice: Who was the first celeb to leave the show?

PA Media

The sequins, skates and most importantly the ice dances are back!

Last week we saw the launch of the 13th series of Dancing on Ice, with six couples taking to the ice for the very first time.

This week it was time for another six to show off their new skating skills, with *spoiler alert* ...presenter Myleene Klass becoming the first celeb to be voted off, after getting the lowest score from the judges.

She faced rapper Lady Leshurr in the skate-off, who came bottom of last week's public vote.

Myleene began her routine by playing the piano but was criticised by the judges for holding on tightly to her pro partner Lukasz Różyck throughout the routine.

She said this was because she's lost her confidence after an injury earlier in the week.

Myleene thanked her partner, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield: "I couldn't have done it without Lukasz and my family and my friends.

PA Media

"I had never skated before, I've got a skill that I learned in lockdown, who would have thought it?

"To all the crew, it's not been an easy production to put together in lockdown. I feel really chuffed."

Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes got the top score of the evening with an impressive 31.5 on the scoreboard, and judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean calling it "the best first-skate ever".

PA Media

Also in this year's celeb line-up are two Olympians former skier Graham Bell and hurdler Colin Jackson, but who will come out on top is anyone's guess with only one point between them after the judges scores.

Judges Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo gave similar scores to many of the couples with half of the 12 couples ending up with 25 points.

PA Media

Comedian Rufus Hound was absent for Week Two as he was having to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

An ITV spokesperson said: "We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon."

Last week he received the first ticket of the series, giving him and his professional partner Robin Johnstone a free pass into musicals week.