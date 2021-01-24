play
Have you had snow in your area? Send us your pictures!

Many parts of the UK have been covered by beautiful layers of fresh white snow recently.

Perhaps you've been building snowmen in the garden, having snow ball fights with your family, or maybe you prefer seeing the snowflakes fall from the comfort of your living room!

However you choose to have fun in the snow, we'd love to hear from you!

Have you had snow where you live? If so, we want to see your best snowy pics!

You can send your photos in using the link below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • There’s SO much snow !

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • It’s meant to be snowing right now where I live, yet there has been no snow to reach the ground this winter :(

  • it has only just started snowing here this morning :) ❆☃

  • It’s snowing SO much here !

  • I haven't had snow yet! =(

  • Yay!! It's snowing where I live!!! ❄️😁

  • I’ve had SO much snow!

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • We have had lots of snow in Berkshire! It is so fun, and it’s the perfect consistency for sledging and snowballs!

  • It’s not snowing where I live. 😭😭😭

